The new apprenticeship training facility at the Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board campus in Mervue was officially opened today.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science Patrick O’Donovan was present to perform the grand opening.

The building was purchased by the GRETB and fully refurbished, providing much needed additional apprenticeship workshops.

Over €12 million was invested in this new expansion of the campus.

This facility will provide over 350 student with access to a range of amenities, including nine fully equipped electrical apprenticeship workshops.

Four classrooms are also included, as well as office area, a canteen, storage space, toilet blocks and a reception area.

Speaking at the opening, Minister O’Donovan said:

“I am delighted to be in Galway today to officially open this training facility and to meet with people who will benefit from the learning opportunities offered by Galway and Roscommon ETB.

“My Department has invested more than €12m in this project.

“This state-of-the-art facility will make a real difference to the educational journey of apprentices attending here.

“The Education and Training Facility marks a significant development for learners and communities in the Western seaboard, but also an important milestone in the evolution of Further Education and Training facilities.”

(photo credit to Hildegarde Naughton T.D. Facebook page)