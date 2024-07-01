Galway Simon Community has raised concerns as the number of people living in Emergency Accommodation in the West is rising almost 50% faster than the national rate.

That's according to the latest figures released by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The continuing increase in the total number of people living in Emergency Accommodation in the West, is reflective of what they are seeing in their own services.

The latest figures released by the Department showed 632 people, including 116 families with 239 children, were recorded as living in Emergency Accommodation in the West of Ireland at the end of May.

The charity has said that the lack of affordable accommodation is one of the factors driving the increase in homelessness.

