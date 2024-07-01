“Nathan Carter Locked up” is a special concert for the staff of Castlerea Prison, the wider community and it will take place on the 11th July in Castlerea Prison, Harristown, Castlerea, Co. Roscommon between 7:30 and 9pm

The concert will be streamed on the Prisoner TV channel, with money raised on the night going to three local charities;

Pediatric Ward in Sligo General Hospital – funds raised will go towards the purchase of new baby monitors and any other equipment for this particular ward.

Roscommon Youth Services - – funds raised will go towards a bursary for the support in tuition fees (purchase of laptops) and/or sports equipment for youths aged between 10 to 24 years of age. This will be covered under a strict application process.