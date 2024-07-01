Bank of Ireland is recruiting for 100 technology roles to support digital projects across the Group. The roles will help drive some of the Group’s most important technology projects including new customer features on digital channels, protecting customers against fraud, and advanced data analytics.

The Bank is filling roles across data, delivery management, engineering, resilience and cyber, recruiting talent within areas such as cloud, open banking, APIs, AI and emerging technologies.

Earlier this year, Bank of Ireland announced the largest single investment in ATMs in the last decade, with a new fleet of state-of-the-art ATMs being rolled out to all branches throughout the Island of Ireland. The Bank also announced an investment of €15 million on new fraud prevention technology.

Ciarán Coyle, Group Chief Operating Officer, Bank of Ireland says: “We continue to invest in our talent, technology and infrastructure, to ensure customers have the very best banking services. We’re currently progressing a range of innovative digital projects across the Group and we want to recruit talented specialists who can enhance the banking experience for our customers.

New recruits will be entitled to Bank of Ireland’s suite of market-leading Family Matters policies including maternity and paternity leave, parents leave, foster care leave, early pregnancy loss, surrogacy, fertility leave, all of which are paid leave entitlements.