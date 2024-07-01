Mayo County Council has been selected as one of 20 Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Champions for 2024-2025.

The prestigious designation recognises the authority’s commitment to achieving a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for all.

The SDGs, also known as the Global Goals, are a set of 17 interconnected objectives adopted by the United Nations in 2015. They aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity for all by 2030.

Chief Executive of Mayo County Council, Kevin Kellysays “We are excited to work collaboratively with our staff and the wider community to advance the SDGs.

“Together, we can build a more sustainable future for Mayo.”

The SDG Champions programme is run by the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications.