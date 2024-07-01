The woman who died following a farm related incident in county Sligo on Saturday afternoon last has been named as Vanessa Jones of Carrickbanagher, Ballymote, Co Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the rural area of Clooncose, Ballymote shortly after 4:20pm on Saturday, where the woman had been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while loading turf onto a trailer.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner was notified, and her body was removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Vanessa is survived by a daughter and two sons and her funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Ar Dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.