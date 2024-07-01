Faye Ní Dhomhnaill has taken up the role of President of University of Galway Students’ Union.

She is a Law, English and Performing Arts Graduate from Bailieborough, Co. Cavan, and was elected by her peers earlier this year and has now taken the reins in the Students’ Union that represents 19,000 students on the campus.

President Michael D Higgins was the University of Galway Students’ Union President back in 1964.

Faye says she is delighted to take up the prestigious role representing the students of University of Galway. Adding that it will be another challenging year for students, with issues like the accommodation crisis and the cost of living high on students’ lists of concerns.

She will be working closely with the other SU Officers including the Vice President/Welfare and Equality Officer Chloe Anderson, the Vice President/Education Officer Tom Forde and the Vice President for the Irish Language Julieanne Ní Mhullaiodh.