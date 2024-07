A woman in her 50s has died following an incident in Ballymote, Co. Sligo, on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the rural area of Clooncose shortly after 4:20pm, where the woman had been seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle while loading turf onto a trailer.

She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Coroner has been notified, and her body has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Inquiries are ongoing.