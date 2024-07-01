The cost of household recycling bin collections could be on the way up after waste collection companies warned they may take the action to make up for the loss of plastic bottles and drinks cans to the Deposit Return Scheme.

They say the bottles and cans are the most valuable items in household green bins and they are losing millions of euro in sales to manufacturers since the scheme began.

According to a report in the Irish Independent It is understood waste companies are concerned they could lose up to â‚€15m a year.