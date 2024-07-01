With the CAO change of Mind time approaching, students are being encouraged to consider STEM subject.

Research from The Central Statistics Office show Ireland's already a leader in STEM subjects at an EU level, with the highest rate of graduates at 36.9 per cent per 1 thousand people.

Head of BT young Scientist Mari Cahalane says third level students go on to have careers in Health, Pharmaceuticals, Computing Engineering and Research.

The deadline for students to change their minds on chosen courses is 5pm this evening.