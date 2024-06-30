Gardaí are investigating a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision involving a quad bike, that occurred today, Sunday 30th June 2024, at approximately 1.45pm. The collision occurred on the road to Purteen Harbour, off the R319 near Keel, Achill Island, Co. Mayo.

The driver of the quad bike, a male aged in his 80s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body will be conveyed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

No other injuries were reported following this collision.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigations. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the vicinity of Keel, Achill Island, Co. Mayo, this afternoon, Sunday 30th June 2024, between 1pm and 2pm, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 502 30, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.