Over 1,000 customers have been affected by a power outage in South Sligo this morning.

The ESB PowerCheck website shows that 1,194 customers in the Tubbercurry area were without power for some time this morning.

Up on 500 people have also been without power in the Curry/ Charlestown area.

The power has returned to most customers in the last short while, but it has not been confirmed as to why the power was lost in the first place.

There are no other major power outages to report across the region.

For more details on potential or current power outages in your area you can visit www.powercheck.esbnetworks.ie

(pic Tubbercurry Wikipedia)