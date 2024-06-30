Fianna Fáil has jumped four points in the latest political opinion poll - but Fine Gael is now the largest party.

Sinn Féin has slipped from the top spot - it's down 3 points to 20%.

It's the first time since June 2021 that Sinn Fein has not been the most popular party among voters.

A Red C poll for the Business Post shows Sinn Fein slipping from the top spot.

Mary Lou McDonald's party has dropped to 20%.

The Taoiseach's party now stands on 21%, having dropped a point.

But although Fine Gael is top - it's Fianna Fáil that's the big winner this weekend, with Micheal Martin's party jumping four points to 19%.

(pic Simon Harris TD Facebook)