In the last year, 476 older patients in the Galway region have avoided unnecessary trips to the Emergency Department thanks to the Pathfinder service.

Pathfinder is a national HSE programme which aims to minimise attendances to the ED for older people, the service was launched in Galway in June 2023.

The Pathfinder service is delivered by Advanced Paramedics in the National Ambulance Service and a clinical team of Occupational Therapists and Physiotherapists from Galway University Hospitals.

The team respond to 999/112 calls for older people (over the age of 65).

Conor Keady, Clinical Specialist Occupational Therapist said:

“There is a specific criteria for Pathfinder calls; these are patients who are not acutely unwell, but maybe have had a minor fall, reduced mobility, back pain or signs of infection.

"We also do calls to resolve issues with blocked or dislodged catheters, which would otherwise require treatment at the hospital.

“When we call to the home, the patient is assessed by both an Advanced Paramedic and Occupational Therapist / Physiotherapist and if it’s safe and appropriate for the older person to be treated at home and recuperate at home then we will support them to achieve that.

“The service covers all of Galway City and County, with the team attending calls as far as Lettermullen in South Connemara and Eyrecourt in the east of the County."

One year after launching the Galway pathfinder team have made 585 home assessments and successfully managed to keep 81% of these patients safe and well at home.

Richard Percy from Corrandulla in County Galway speaks of his positive experience with the Pathfinder Service:

“I called for an ambulance when I became unwell at home and the Pathfinder team came straight out to me.

"They did an assessment and after speaking to my GP were able to adjust my medication, which helped immensely.

“Over the next while I had four follow-up visits form the Pathfinder physios to help me with my recovery.

"They also referred me to the Community Health Centre in Tuam where I am attending for ongoing care.

"Pathfinder is a fantastic service.”

A key element of the Pathfinder service involves co-ordinating with local GPs, community and voluntary services to ensure the patient has access to alternative pathways of care.

GPs are particularly important as they provide expert clinical guidance and are best placed to advise on their patient’s history and health.

Dr Charlie Cox is a GP in Newcastle Medical Centre, he has praised the Galway Pathfinder team saying:

“Our experience of Pathfinder is hugely positive, as is that of our patients.

"The service provides timely care and assessment to vulnerable patients in a holistic manner and goes above and beyond what is asked.

"This is the epitome of excellent, patient centred care.”