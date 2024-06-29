A Mayo County councillor has criticised the Government for passing the EU Migration and Asylum Pact.

Earlier this week, the pact was signed which essentially, according to cllr Paul Lawless, transfers control over immigration into Ireland to Brussels.

Cllr. Lawless has strongly condemned the decision stating that the EU will not make decisions in Ireland’s interest.

Although he acknowledges that there are some benefits to the pact, he says that Ireland can do themselves the duties that are being handed to Brussels.

The Aontú cllr has expressed his ‘particular disappointment’ in Mayo Government TDs Michael Ring, Alan Dillon and Dara Calleary who he says all voted for the pact.

Cllr Lawless has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: