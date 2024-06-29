Aer Lingus has released a statement apologising to passengers for the serious disruption caused by IALPA’s strike action at Dublin Airport.

The company restates its view that today’s action is very damaging to customers, the wider staff in Aer Lingus and the company itself.

It claims IALPA’s actions are inflicting serious reputational and financial damage on the airline, and increasingly making a resolution of the dispute more difficult.

However Aer Lingus says it welcomes a Labour Court invitation to both parties on Monday - and hopes it results in an outcome that will return normality to the travelling public.