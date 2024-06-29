Mary McHale was crowned as the 2024 Lady of the Moy last night.

Representing Ballina Community Clean Up, Mary won the competition which celebrated its 60th year at the Great National Hotel, Ballina last night.

She will now take up a prestigious role for North Mayo, becoming an ambassador for the Lady of the Moy and also the Ballina Salmon Festival.

In a post on Facebook, the Lady of the Moy organisation thanked everyone in attendance for making last night’s celebrations special as winners and committee members past and present gathered to celebrate 60 years.