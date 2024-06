Broadcasting legend Mícheál Ó'Muircheartaigh will be laid to rest this morning in County Kerry.

The 93 year old died last Tuesday, after spending more than 6 decades as the voice of Gaelic Games in Ireland.

His funeral mass will take place at St Mary's Church in Dingle at 11am, followed by burial to Milltown Cemetery.

The mass will also be livestreamed for those who won't be able to make it.