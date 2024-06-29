Thousands of people descended on Cartron Cross in Sligo yesterday to pay their respects to the late Tommie Gorman, who passed away earlier this week at the age of 68.

Tommie Gorman was one of the best known RTÉ journalists and broadcasters of his time, and retired in 2021 after a career which spanned over 40 years.

Key figures in the worlds of business and politics were among those to pay their respects, including Tánaiste Mícheál Martin, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern and former President Mary McAleese and her husband Martin.

Tommie Gorman will be laid to rest this afternoon.

His Funeral Mass will take place at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Ransboro at 2:00pm.

His funeral cortege will be making a farewell journey to The Showgrounds, the home of his beloved Sligo Rovers.

Mr. Gorman will be laid to rest in the Kilmacowen Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

(photo credit to Sportsfile)