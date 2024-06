Aer Lingus has cancelled another 122 flights next week, as pilots' industrial action continues.

The new flights impacted are between Wednesday July 3 and Sunday July 7.

The airline says it's taking the action to minimise disruption caused by the pilots' strike.

Fórsa trade union is meeting today to consider taking further action - ahead of an eight-hour work stoppage tomorrow.

(pic Aer Lingus Facebook)