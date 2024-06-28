Fianna Fáil’s Sean Carey will be the Cathaoirleach of the West Mayo Municipal District for the forthcoming year.

This comes following today’s West Mayo MD Annual General Meeting.

He is the third Fianna Fáil cllr to become Cathaoirleach in Mayo this week along with Damien Ryan in Claremorris/ Swinford and Michael Loftus in Ballina.

Donna Sheridan is the Cathaoirleach of Castlebar, claiming the seat for Fine Gael as the first ever female Mayor in the county town.

Fine Gael’s Peter Flynn will be Leas Cathaoirleach for the next 12 months in Westport.

In support of cllr Carey are other members of the Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil Alliance on the committee – Fine Gael’s Gerry Coyle and the aforementioned Peter Flynn, as well as Fianna Fáil’s Paul McNamara and Brendan Mulroy.

The alliance has strong representation in the committee taking up five of the seven seats – newly elected Chris Maxwell of Independent Ireland is also included as well as Independent Johno O’Malley.