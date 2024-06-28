Enoch Burke is due to be released from Mountjoy Prison today, having spent a total of 402 days behind bars for contempt of court.

After being first jailed in 2022 for refusing to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School, he was jailed again last year for his continued defiance of a court order.

To date, he has refused to give an undertaking to stay away from the County Westmeath school where he used to work before his dismissal for gross misconduct.

Even though he still won’t purge his contempt, a High Court judge today directed his release due to the school being on its summer holidays.

The order remains in place so the school’s Board of Management has been given permission to return to court if Mr. Burke shows up again.