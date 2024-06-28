Belmullet cllr Sean Carey (Fianna Fáil) is to be installed as the chair of the West Mayo Municipal District, comprising of the electoral areas of Westport and Belmullet.

The Connacht Telegraph have detailed today that Carey is in line for the position which would see Fianna Fáil take three of the four seats of Cathaoirleach in Municipal Districts in the county.

Fine Gael's Donna Sheridan took up the mayoral position in Castlebar on Wednesday, becoming the first woman in history to do so.

Damien Ryan secured the position in Claremorris Swinford while his party colleague Michael Loftus was appointed in Ballina earlier today.

In support of cllr Carey are other members of the Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil Alliance on the committee – Fine Gael’s Gerry Coyle and Peter Flynn, as well as Fianna Fáil’s Paul McNamara and Brendan Mulroy.

The alliance has strong representation in the committee taking up five of the seven seats – newly elected Chris Maxwell of Independent Ireland is also included as well as Independent Johno O’Malley.

Westport will host the meeting which gets underway at 2:00pm.