Mayo Minister Dara Calleary says that he’s “incredibly honoured” to take up his new role of Super Junior Minister.

This comes just days after he was touted to be the new Minister for Finance, which has since been taken up by Jack Chambers.

Michael McGrath vacated the role and has been nominated to be Ireland’s representative on the European Commission.

Minister Calleary wil continue his role as Minister for State at the Department of Enterprise.

His elevated position will now allow him to attend and be a voice at Cabinet meetings.

Minister Calleary spoke to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey on this afternoon’s Lunchtime News, who started by congratulating the Fianna Fáil representative on his new position:

(credit to Dara Calleary TD Facebook)