Three of the four Municipal District Cathaoirligh have been appointed in Mayo as of this afternoon.

Ballina and West Mayo’s Annual General Meetings today complete the appointments.

It was reported earlier today by the Connacht Telegraph that Fianna Fáil would chair both MDs, with the Fianna Fáil Fine Gael Alliance being echoed in both areas.

Crossmolina’s Fianna Fáil cllr Michael Loftus has been appointed as Cathaoirleach of Ballina Municipal District.

Cllr Loftus was the Mayo CoCo Cathaoirleach for 2023/24 and has party colleage Annie May Reape joining with the Fine Gael Alliance of John O’Hara and Jarlath Munnelly.

Cllr Munnelly has been appointed as Leas Cathaoirleach for the forthcoming year.

Completing the Ballina committee of six are two Independent cllrs – Mark Duffy and Knockmore’s newly elected Joe Faughnan.

Meanwhile, Belmullet cllr Sean Carey is to be installed as the chair of the West Mayo Municipal District, comprising of the electoral areas of Westport and Belmullet.

In support of cllr Carey are other members of the Fine Gael/ Fianna Fáil Alliance on the committee – Fine Gael’s Gerry Coyle and Peter Flynn, as well as Fianna Fáil’s Paul McNamara and Brendan Mulroy.

The alliance has strong representation in the committee taking up five of the seven seats – newly elected Chris Maxwell of Independent Ireland is also included as well as Independent Johno O’Malley.

Westport will host the meeting which gets underway at 2:00pm.

The appointments of Cathaoirleach in Castlebar and Claremorris/ Swinford were made on Wednesday, seeing Donna Sheridan FG becoming the first female mayor in Castlebar.

Fianna Fáil’s Damian Ryan has been appointed as Cathaoirleach for Claremorris/ Swinford.