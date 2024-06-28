Minister Dara Calleary has been appointed as the new Super Junior Minister attending Cabinet meetings.

He will continue as Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, which he has held since 2022.

The main difference to his role now will be that of his involvement in talks at Cabinet meetings.

Minister Calleary says that many people have congratulated him in his new role and those locally say that “it’s good to have someone around the table.”

Speculation earlier this week pointed towards Minister Calleary becoming the new Minister for Finance following Michael McGrath’s vacation of the position as he aims for European Commissionership.

The position of Minister for Finance has instead gone to Jack Chambers, a man with deep Mayo connections as his parents come from Newport and Hollymount respectively.

We will hear from the new Super Junior Minister Dara Calleary this afternoon as part of our Lunchtime News, coming up at 1:00pm.

(pic Dara Calleary TD Facebook)