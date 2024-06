Councillor Donna Sheridan has been elected as the new Cathaoirleach for the Castlebar Municpial district.

She becomes the first female Cathaoirleach in the Castlebar Municipal District.

Fianna Fáil’s Al McDonnell, will be Leas Cathaoirleach under the Fianna Fáil – Fine Gael coalition.

Cllr McDonnell received over 1,500 first preference votes and was elected after the 12th count.

Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan spoke to Councillor Sheridan and began by congratulating her....