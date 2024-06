Talks have broken down between management and unions at Aer Lingus.

The executive of the Irish Airline Pilots Association is to meet later to consider escalating industrial action.

IALPA members are currently engaged in an indefinite work to rule, and it was hoped these talks could progress relations between the two parties.

IALPA President Captain Mark Tighe claims IALPA made some movement, but Aer Lingus didn't on some of its demands: