One of the original and founding board members of Ireland West Airport Knock John Dillon has passed away.

He died yesterday, unexpectedly at Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar.

John was a native of Ballindrehid, Ballyhaunis and ran a family travel business, John Dillon & Sons, which was in operation by his family for over 100 years.

John held the title of Airport secretary when the airport in Knock was opened in 1986.

He held the distinction of being the longest serving board member in history and also was a passenger on the very first scheduled flight into the airport when Ryanair touched down in 1986.

John Dillon was strongly affiliated with the Chamber of Commerce, and was also a former Director at Midwest Radio.

Today on our Mid Morning Show, Paul Claffey and Gerry Glennon paid tribute to John, with Gerry firstly remembering his love for promoting local:

Looking through our archives this morning, we’ve found audio from July 2013 where John was a guest on the Tommy Marren Show.

While doing a spot of cleaning, John found a newspaper inside a mirror – a page from the Weekly Post in Liverpool from September 24 1881.

The main topic of the page in question, was the death of former President of the United States General Garfield who had been killed on the 20th of that month.

John Dillon told Tommy more about what he learned of Garfield’s life and presidency in the piece, and how the voting system in place in America meant that Garfield gained election by the finest of margins.

He will be forever missed by his loving wife Cait, daughters Sheila, Joanne and Barbara, son Tom.

John will repose at Donnellans Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis on Saturday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral will arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Ballyhaunis Parish webcam or listened to on Ballyhaunis Parish Radio.

Family flowers only.

House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.