ActionAid Ireland are highlighting their concerns over eviction letters that have been sent in recent months to mothers with children living in International Protection Accommodation Service in Mayo.

The letters of eviction have been sent to people all over Ireland who have been granted international protection status to be gone from their accommodation by July 5 – which is Friday of next week.

ActionAid are calling on Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman to revoke the eviction letters sent from his department.

The letter states:

“We do not have the capacity to continue to accommodate persons once they have received status to remain in Ireland…Owing to the urgent need we must now ask you to move to independent alternative accommodation in the community on Friday 5th July 2024.”

ActionAid are asking for existing schemes that apply to older people to be provided to lone mothers with children, as they have already endured massive trauma in their lives and do not need the added pressure of trying to find private accommodation.

Head of programmes at ActionAid Ireland Grainne Kilcullen has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey.

She has been highlighting their concerns about these eviction letters: