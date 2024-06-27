Sligo Park Hotel has been recognised as one of Ireland’s Best Workplace in Hospitality in 2024 by Great Place to Work Ireland.

The Great Place to Work programme is the global authority on workplace culture. It helps organisations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high trust work experience for all employees.

Last December, Sligo Park Hotel was certified with the Gold award from the programme and was certified as a ‘Great Place to Work’ for the second year in a row.

The Best Workplaces™ in Hospitality designation, which is in its first year, is an industry recognition compiled by Great Place to Work Ireland to acknowledge the top hotels paving the way for greatness in the hospitality industry.