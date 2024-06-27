A Mayo man along with 23 other participants are set to climb the 4 highest peaks in each province in 24 hours.

The climbs are all in aid of Laura Lynn, which has recently opened a second children's hospice palliative care facility in Ballinasloe.

Johnathan Caulfield and his wife Sandra have a close connection with Laura Lynn and have availed of their services back in 2017.

Both Johnathan and Sandra have been speaking to Midwest Radio's Michael D McAndrew.

Sandra began by explaining the work that is done by Laura Lynn....