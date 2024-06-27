The lack of respite beds at the Sacred Heart Hospital in Castlebar is an issue that has been highlighted once again this week.

Senator Paddy Burke is calling on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to take urgent action on the matter.

The hospital was renovated on St. Joseph’s Ward during the Covid pandemic, where the respite beds are.

There is currently a respite bed and rehabilitation bed on the ward but before Covid, there were two respite beds.

With the lack of respite bed facilities in Castlebar, those locally that cannot avail of the service due to demand are forced to travel to Swinford or further afield.

He raised his concerns at an Oireachtas meeting this week, and the reply that was given to him by Minister of State Mary Butler was described as ‘disappointing’.

Senator Burke has been outlining his concerns at the Minster’s response to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: