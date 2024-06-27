One of the founding board members at Knock Airport, now Ireland West Airport Knock, John Dillon is being remembered today.

John passed away yesterday, unexpectedly at Mayo University Hospital.

He was one of the longest serving board members in the airport’s history and was a passenger on the very first scheduled flight into the airport when Ryanair touched down in 1986.

Here he is speaking at the then construction site of the airport in October 1985, with credit to the RTÉ Archives:

(photo and audio credit to the RTÉ Archives)