One of the original and founding board members of Ireland West Airport Knock John Dillon has passed away.

John was a native of Ballyhaunis and ran a family travel business, John Dillon & Sons, in Ballyhaunis which was in operation by his family for over 100 years.

He was affiliated with the Chamber of Commerce, and was also a former Director at Midwest Radio.

John held the title of Airport secretary when the airport in Knock was opened in 1986.

He held the distinction of being the longest serving board member in history and also was a passenger on the very first scheduled flight into the airport when Ryanair touched down in 1986.

John died unexpectedly at Mayo University Hospital.

He will be forever missed by his loving wife Cait, daughters Sheila, Joanne and Barbara, son Tom.

John will repose at Donnellans Funeral Home, Clare Street, Ballyhaunis on Saturday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Funeral will arrive to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyhaunis on Monday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Ballyhaunis Parish webcam or listened to on Ballyhaunis Parish Radio.

Family flowers only.

House private please.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.