The president of the University of Galway has announced that he will step down at the start of the new academic year.

Professor Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh made his decision public at the University’s Governing Authority meeting yesterday.

He became the 13th president of the University back in 2018, and believes now is the ‘right time’ to step away.

Speaking in this morning’s Irish Times, Prof Ó hÓgartaigh said

“Our University is developing a new strategy for 2025-2030, w will have a new governing authority in early 2025, and we are preparing for the new academic year.

“I want to express thanks for the support and kindness given to me in my time here, and I wish continued success to our students, alumni, researchers and academics.”

(pic University of Galway)