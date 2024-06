Ireland has signed up to the EU Asylum and Migration Pact.



Ireland voted by a narrow margin to opt into the pact following a Dail vote last night which was carried by 79 votes to 72.



It will result in legally-binding processing times for International Protection Applications.



It will also see a substantial increase in the number of staff processing applications, the building of new accommodation centres, enhanced border security and an increase in the collection of fingerprints.