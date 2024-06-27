A burglary of a premises in Balla was the subject of a recent segment on RTÉ’s Crimecall.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the incident that occurred on Wednesday April 24 this year, shortly after 5:00am.

Three male suspects gained access to a filling station, using a crowbar to force open the front door.

All three entered the store, taking a consignment of cigarettes and cash.

They fled the scene in a gold coloured Kia Carens.

It is reported by Gardaí that the goods stolen came to a value of €11,500 while there was also €500 worth of criminal damage done.

All three males involved are described as possibly being ages in their mid 20s – 30s and of a medium build.

The first suspect was wearing a jacket with a grey hood, baseball ap, white face mask, blue jeans and white and black runners.

Suspect 2 wore a black jacket/ gillet with a reflective trim, orange gloves, blue jeans, a balaclava and dark shoes.

The third and final suspect was wearing a baseball cap also, with a black jacket, grey gloves, black runners and a white sole.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimecall at 1800405060, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or get in touch with any Garda station.