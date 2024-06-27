Aer Lingus and the Irish Airline Pilots Association will meet for talks this morning aimed at resolving ongoing industrial action.

Pilots with the airline are currently undertaking a work-to-rule in a row over pay.

Aer Lingus made an offer to IALPA for talks as the work-to-rule got underway yesterday - which was accepted by the union.

As part of the industrial action, pilots are not working any overtime or engaging with work-related practices outside of their hours.

An 8 hour strike is also taking place on Saturday - with Aer Lingus cancelling 270 flights in total as a result of the action.

IALPA is looking for an accumulative pay rise of nearly 24% - and previously rejected a Labour Court recommendation of 9.25%.

Both sides had separate meetings on Tuesday with the Labour Court - which ultimately decided it wasn't in a position to intervene in the dispute.

It's hoped this morning's meeting - likely to take a number of hours - will either put a halt to the action by IALPA, or at least will provide a basis for both parties to return to the Labour Court.

