Following the first meeting of the Castlebar Municipal District following the 2024 Local Elections, the positions of Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach have been appointed.

Fine Gael’s Donna Sheridan will lead the Castlebar Municipal District as Cathaoirleach.

She was elected to Mayo County Council after the 13th count, receiving overt 900 first preference votes.

Fianna Fáil’s Al McDonnell, will be Leas Cathaoirleach under the Fianna Fáil – Fine Gael coalition.

Cllr McDonnell received over 1,500 first preference votes and was elected after the 12th count.

He first entered the chambers of Mayo County Council back in 1987, and has remained there ever since as the longest serving member on Mayo County Council.

The Castlebar Municipal District coalition also consists of Fine Gael cllrs Ger Deere and Cyril Burke, without Fianna Fáíl cllr Blackie Gavin who joined a technical group at the first council meeting last Friday.

Independent Harry Barrett was elected to Mayo County Council for the first time this month, joining re-elected Michael Kilcoyne IND in the seven Castlebar seats.