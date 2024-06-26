The Claremorris-Swinford Municipal District held its Annual General Meeting this afternoon.

This first meeting of the newly elected Mayo County Council members for this region elected the Cathaoirleach and Leas Cathaoirleach for the forthcoming year.

Fianna Fáil councillor Damien Ryan will be Cathaoirleach of the Claremorris-Swinford Municipal District under a coalition between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

The Ballinrobe based cllr was elected after the sixth count earlier this month and reclaimed the third seat.

The position of Leas Cathaoirleach has been awarded to Fine Gael’s Alma Gallagher.

Cllr Gallagher is one of the newly elected members to Mayo County Council, becoming the first woman to be elected in Claremorris.

She, along with Fianna Fáil’s Adrian Forkan (who was initially co-opted for Michael Smyth) and Aontú’s Paul Lawless are the newly elected cllrs in Claremorris.

The remaining Claremorris councillors are Independents Patsy O’Brien and Richard Finn, and Fine Gael’s Michael Burke, while Swinford is also represented by Sinn Féin’s Gerry Murray, Fianna Fáil’s John Caulfield and Neil Cruise of Fine Gael.