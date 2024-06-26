A salary of €550,000 per year will be paid to the man appointed as project director of the planned Dublin MetroLink system.

Sean Sweeney, who lives in New Zealand, will receive up to €30,000 in relocating expenses, according to this morning’s Irish Times.

It is understood that private health insurance cover and a leased car will also be provided.

An international recruitment campaign was carried out by the Department of Transport to find the right candidate for the position.

This appointment has been described by the department as ‘another significant milestone’ in the MetroLink project.

Mr. Sweeney has a proven track record, having overseen large infrastructural projects in Australia, New Zealand and the United States over the last three decades.

His relocation brings him closer to the home of his late father, who Mr. Sweeney has revealed was born and raised in Castlebar, County Mayo.

Speaking following his appointment yesterday, as detailed in the Irish Times, Mr Sweeney stated:

“He (his father) would be thrilled and immensely proud, as I am, to know his son was going back to lead this major project in Dublin.”

