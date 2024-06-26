The imminent closure of the Chronic Pain Service in Sligo University Hospital on Friday is causing widespread distress amongst the 1,500 patients on its waiting list according to Sinn Féin Councillor Thomas Healy.

He says this is a vital service that was established in 2006.

He says that the two consultants currently in place have moved to new positions.

Alternative arrangements are being put in place for those who are currently attending the clinic, including appointments at Kingsbridge in Sligo.

Councillor Healy joins me now. Councillor what does this news now mean for those who use the service that's offered at SUH....