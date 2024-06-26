Aran Islands RNLI carried out a medical evacuation off Inis Mór yesterday afternoon.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 3.50pm following a request from the Irish Coast Guard for a sick patient to be transferred off the island.

The lifeboat launched under Coxswain Aonghus O Hiarnain and with four crew members onboard.

Weather conditions at the time were good with slight seas, clear skies and a westerly force 4 wind blowing.

With the assistance of Aran Fire and Rescue Service, the lifeboat crew safely transferred the patient to Rossaveel and into the care of a waiting ambulance crew.