Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Tommie Gorman.

The Sligo native passed away yesterday.

Born in 1956, Mr Gorman was educated in Summerhill College and at the College of Journalism, Rathmines, Dublin.

He spent three years working in the Ballina-based Western Journal before joining RTÉ in 1980 as North-West correspondent.

In 1989, he moved to Brussels to become Europe Editor. He was appointed Northern Editor in 2001.

He will repose at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on Friday,from 4pm until 7pm.

He will be laid to rest in Kilmacowen Cemetery, Sligo following 2 o clock mass in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Ransboro, Co. Sligo on Saturday.