The Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan has opened a Book of Condolence at the Mansion House which will remain open until 4pm today and remain open until to Friday 28th June (11am to 4pm on both days) for the citizens of Dublin to extend their sympathies to the family of Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.

The Lord Mayor said, “Listening in the back of the car to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh on the radio when I was a child was often more exciting than the game which was taking place on the field. He was a rare national treasure, and on behalf of the people of Dublin I extend my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the late great Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh.”

The Book of Condolence will also be available to sign online here -

Book of Condolence - Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh