The Lord Mayor of Dublin James Geoghegan has opened a Book of Condolence at the Mansion House which will remain open until 4pm today and remain open until to Friday 28th June (11am to 4pm on both days) for the citizens of Dublin to extend their sympathies to the family of Sligo native Tommie Gorman.

The Lord Mayor said, ““We all relied on Tommie Gorman to keep us informed during those fateful days of the Good Friday Agreement. He served as an essential and reassuring voice to some of the most important historical moments in the recent history of our island. On behalf of the people of Dublin I extend my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Tommie Gorman.”

The Book of Condolence will also be available to sign online here -

Book of Condolence - Tommie Gorman