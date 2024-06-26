Pieta House issue an updated statement in regards to the planned closure of their current location in Tuam.

They say...

Pieta is aware that there has been concern raised locally in relation to the future of our services in the Tuam and surrounding region.

We at Pieta have always given an unwavering commitment to maintaining our services in Tuam and to continue supporting our clients as we have done for almost 12 years.

Pieta has absolutely no intention of leaving Tuam, and peace of mind for our clients that we will continue to be there for them is extremely important to us.

Increasing costs at our current location have prompted a review of how best we can efficiently and effectively continue to maintain these services, and we are currently assessing the best location to provide these clinical services.

Our services to our clients will continue uninterrupted both during this period and indeed once a location is identified to sustain this vital service for clients long into the future.

As a suicide and self-harm prevention charity, our priority is the well-being of the people we support, and any changes we make will always prioritise what is best for them. Pieta has engaged with local stakeholders in this regard and communicated exactly this.

We are a community-based charity and we are committed to keeping the local community informed every step of the way. As we know more, we will share information on our website at Pieta.ie

In the meantime, please know that our services are always available. If you need support, you can reach out to us anytime to schedule an appointment by calling 0818 111 216. If you're in urgent need of help, our 24/7 helpline is always there for you at 1800 247 247 or by texting HELP to 51444.

We want to express our sincere gratitude to our amazing staff in Tuam and the incredible generosity of our supporters. Without them we simply couldn't provide our vital services and supports.

We're here for you, and we'll continue to be here for you in the future.



Stephanie Manahan, Pieta.