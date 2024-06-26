New health research launched yesterday reveals that long COVID continues to prevail with 84,500 people of the adult population experiencing the symptoms of long COVID for over a year.

The data is based on a series of polls commissioned by Denis Naughten TD on long COVID over the past 18 months.

These polls have been conducted by the leading polling company, Ireland Thinks.

The results show while there has been a decrease in the numbers with symptoms for less than a year, it has consistently shown just over 2% of the population reporting long COVID symptoms in excess of 12 months in each of the four polls conducted.

Deputy Naughten has been giving more details on this to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan...