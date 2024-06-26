Pilots at Aer Lingus have begun an indefinite work to rule in it's pay dispute with the airline.

It followed separate talks with the Labour Court - which has told both parties it cannot intervene at this time.

Tens of thousands of passengers flights have been cancelled due to the indefinite work-to-rule.

Aer Lingus also announced the cancellation of a further 50 flights which will happen n July 1 and 2.

In a statement the airline said "implementing these cancellations is to enable us to protect as many services as possible for as many of our customers as possible".

The announcement comes as Taoiseach Simon Harris called on Aer Lingus and IALPA to ''dig deep'' in attempting to come to a resolution in their heated industrial dispute.

The industrial action is being taken by members of the Irish Air Line Pilots Association which is seeking a pay increase of close to 24% for Aer Lingus pilots.